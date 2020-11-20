Here’s How Your Trade Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Aggressively Right Now

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) went up by 18.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price has collected 78.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/20 that Should you invest in Exxon Mobil, BlackBerry, Aurora Cannabis, Jumia Technologies, or Nio?

Is It Worth Investing in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE :JMIA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Jumia Technologies AG declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.32, which is -$11.78 below the current price. JMIA currently public float of 6.75M. Today, the average trading volume of JMIA was 10.69M shares.

JMIA’s Market Performance

JMIA stocks went up by 78.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 55.92% and a quarterly performance of 142.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 342.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.20% for Jumia Technologies AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.77% for JMIA stocks with a simple moving average of 204.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JMIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JMIA stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for JMIA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JMIA in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4.50 based on the research report published on May 14th of the current year 2020.

JMIA Trading at 93.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JMIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.38% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.45%, as shares surge +46.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +187.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JMIA rose by +78.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +342.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.01. In addition, Jumia Technologies AG saw 260.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JMIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.78 for the present operating margin

+42.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jumia Technologies AG stands at -141.32. The total capital return value is set at -184.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -188.30. Equity return is now at value -120.00, with -68.00 for asset returns.

Based on Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), the company’s capital structure generated 5.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.78. Total debt to assets is 3.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.