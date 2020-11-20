GigCapital3 Inc. (GIK) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

GigCapital3 Inc. (NYSE:GIK) went up by 8.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.15. The company’s stock price has collected 8.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GigCapital3 Inc. (NYSE :GIK) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of GIK was 52.90K shares.

GIK’s Market Performance

GIK stocks went up by 8.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.97% and a quarterly performance of 8.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.71% for GigCapital3 Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.06% for GIK stocks with a simple moving average of 8.22% for the last 200 days.

GIK Trading at 8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.91% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +8.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIK rose by +8.48%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.98. In addition, GigCapital3 Inc. saw 9.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.