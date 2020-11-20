Ford Motor Company (F) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.57. The company’s stock price has collected 7.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that Ford Motor Co. stock remains steady Thursday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Ford Motor Company (NYSE :F) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for F is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Ford Motor Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.84, which is $0.02 above the current price. F currently public float of 3.83B and currently shorts hold a 2.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of F was 62.77M shares.

F’s Market Performance

F stocks went up by 7.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.36% and a quarterly performance of 32.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.23% for Ford Motor Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.43% for F stocks with a simple moving average of 35.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for F stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for F by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for F in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $10 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see F reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for F stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on September 08th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to F, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on April 15th of the current year.

F Trading at 17.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +7.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F rose by +7.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.16. In addition, Ford Motor Company saw -5.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from FARLEY JR JAMES D, who purchase 194,950 shares at the price of $5.13 back on Apr 30. After this action, FARLEY JR JAMES D now owns 828,922 shares of Ford Motor Company, valued at $1,000,035 using the latest closing price.

LECHLEITER JOHN C, the Director of Ford Motor Company, purchase 10,000 shares at $5.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that LECHLEITER JOHN C is holding 120,000 shares at $50,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.10 for asset returns.