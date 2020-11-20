Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Cerence Inc. (CRNC)?

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) went up by 9.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.84. The company’s stock price has collected 21.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/20 that Cerence Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ :CRNC) Right Now?

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Cerence Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $83.89, which is -$18.02 below the current price. CRNC currently public float of 35.72M and currently shorts hold a 16.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRNC was 636.42K shares.

CRNC’s Market Performance

CRNC stocks went up by 21.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.59% and a quarterly performance of 39.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 420.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.91% for Cerence Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.59% for CRNC stocks with a simple moving average of 100.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CRNC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRNC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $82 based on the research report published on November 18th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRNC reach a price target of $72, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for CRNC stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on November 17th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to CRNC, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on July 01st of the current year.

CRNC Trading at 35.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.46%, as shares surge +24.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNC rose by +21.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +257.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.00. In addition, Cerence Inc. saw 242.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNC starting from Matus Kristi Ann, who sale 5,429 shares at the price of $73.61 back on Nov 18. After this action, Matus Kristi Ann now owns 16,332 shares of Cerence Inc., valued at $399,611 using the latest closing price.

Ortmanns Stefan, the Executive Vice President of Cerence Inc., sale 24,242 shares at $69.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Ortmanns Stefan is holding 161,634 shares at $1,687,121 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.93 for the present operating margin

+62.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerence Inc. stands at +33.06. The total capital return value is set at 3.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.73. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.