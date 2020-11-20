Can U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Remain Competitive?

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) went up by 6.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.55. The company’s stock price has collected 40.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that U.S. Silica Reschedules Third Quarter 2020 Investor Call

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SLCA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLCA is at 2.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.54, which is -$0.68 below the current price. SLCA currently public float of 71.89M and currently shorts hold a 11.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLCA was 913.76K shares.

SLCA’s Market Performance

SLCA stocks went up by 40.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 64.84% and a quarterly performance of 4.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.08% for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.62% for SLCA stocks with a simple moving average of 33.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLCA stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SLCA by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for SLCA in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $3 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2020.

SLCA Trading at 38.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.66%, as shares surge +55.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLCA rose by +40.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.08. In addition, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. saw -31.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLCA starting from Shinn Bryan Adair, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.34 back on May 20. After this action, Shinn Bryan Adair now owns 706,448 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., valued at $23,400 using the latest closing price.

Lind Bonnie Cruickshank, the Director of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Lind Bonnie Cruickshank is holding 19,751 shares at $8,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.36 for the present operating margin

+10.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stands at -22.32. The total capital return value is set at 0.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.21. Equity return is now at value -65.10, with -17.20 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA), the company’s capital structure generated 199.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.56. Total debt to assets is 52.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.