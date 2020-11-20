Can Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW) Remain Competitive?

Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) went up by 7.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.16. The company’s stock price has collected 0.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Butterfly Network, a global leader in democratizing medical imaging, to be listed on NYSE through a merger with Longview Acquisition Corp.

Is It Worth Investing in Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :LGVW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of LGVW was 89.54K shares.

LGVW’s Market Performance

LGVW stocks went up by 0.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.74% and a quarterly performance of 0.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.71% for Longview Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.83% for LGVW stocks with a simple moving average of 7.00% for the last 200 days.

LGVW Trading at 7.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGVW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.84% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.98%, as shares surge +6.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGVW rose by +6.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.82. In addition, Longview Acquisition Corp. saw -0.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.