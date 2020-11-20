Buy or Sell Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) went up by 8.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.28. The company’s stock price has collected 31.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/20 that Transocean Ltd. Announces Deepwater Corcovado, Deepwater Mykonos Contract Extensions

Is It Worth Investing in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE :RIG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RIG is at 2.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Transocean Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.06, which is $0.38 above the current price. RIG currently public float of 579.75M and currently shorts hold a 20.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIG was 28.08M shares.

RIG’s Market Performance

RIG stocks went up by 31.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 63.13% and a quarterly performance of 16.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.04% for Transocean Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.58% for RIG stocks with a simple moving average of -21.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIG stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for RIG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RIG in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $1.15 based on the research report published on September 16th of the current year 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIG reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for RIG stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on August 06th, 2020.

RIG Trading at 46.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.68%, as shares surge +61.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIG rose by +31.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9648. In addition, Transocean Ltd. saw -80.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIG starting from CHANG VANESSA C L, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Mar 11. After this action, CHANG VANESSA C L now owns 36,900 shares of Transocean Ltd., valued at $7,250 using the latest closing price.

MULLER EDWARD R, the Director of Transocean Ltd., purchase 6,000 shares at $1.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that MULLER EDWARD R is holding 12,647 shares at $10,289 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.05 for the present operating margin

+2.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transocean Ltd. stands at -38.32. The total capital return value is set at -0.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.73. Equity return is now at value -5.10, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Transocean Ltd. (RIG), the company’s capital structure generated 83.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.41. Total debt to assets is 40.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.