Buy or Sell Norbord Inc. (OSB) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) went up by 11.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.99. The company’s stock price has collected 18.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that IIROC Trade Resumption – OSB

Is It Worth Investing in Norbord Inc. (NYSE :OSB) Right Now?

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 333.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Norbord Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.03, which is -$0.89 below the current price. OSB currently public float of 45.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSB was 264.83K shares.

OSB’s Market Performance

OSB stocks went up by 18.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.63% and a quarterly performance of 4.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.64% for Norbord Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.00% for OSB stocks with a simple moving average of 45.38% for the last 200 days.

OSB Trading at 15.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.03% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +7.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSB rose by +18.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.46. In addition, Norbord Inc. saw 38.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OSB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06 for the present operating margin

+0.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Norbord Inc. stands at -2.43. The total capital return value is set at -0.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.98.

Based on Norbord Inc. (OSB), the company’s capital structure generated 104.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.15. Total debt to assets is 38.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.