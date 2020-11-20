Bally’s Corporation (BALY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) went up by 20.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.29. The company’s stock price has collected 30.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 7 hours ago that Sinclair Networks to Rebrand as Bally’s in Sports Betting Partnership

Is It Worth Investing in Bally’s Corporation (NYSE :BALY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Bally’s Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.50, which is -$5.34 below the current price. BALY currently public float of 29.29M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BALY was 188.57K shares.

BALY’s Market Performance

BALY stocks went up by 30.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 65.15% and a quarterly performance of 49.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.88% for Bally’s Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.96% for BALY stocks with a simple moving average of 71.86% for the last 200 days.

BALY Trading at 46.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BALY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 18.28% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, as shares surge +55.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BALY rose by +30.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.29. In addition, Bally’s Corporation saw 44.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BALY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.99 for the present operating margin

+58.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bally’s Corporation stands at +10.53. The total capital return value is set at 15.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.90. Equity return is now at value -7.20, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Bally’s Corporation (BALY), the company’s capital structure generated 331.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.83. Total debt to assets is 67.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 329.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.