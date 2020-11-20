Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) went up by 10.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.50. The company’s stock price has collected 35.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Atkore International Group Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE :ATKR) Right Now?

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATKR is at 1.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Atkore International Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.25, which is -$1.9 below the current price. ATKR currently public float of 46.89M and currently shorts hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATKR was 377.98K shares.

ATKR’s Market Performance

ATKR stocks went up by 35.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 49.52% and a quarterly performance of 16.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.40% for Atkore International Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.80% for ATKR stocks with a simple moving average of 27.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATKR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ATKR by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for ATKR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $22 based on the research report published on March 26th of the current year 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ATKR, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

ATKR Trading at 42.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares surge +49.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATKR rose by +35.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.65. In addition, Atkore International Group Inc. saw -15.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATKR starting from Kelly Daniel S, who sale 100 shares at the price of $25.90 back on Sep 15. After this action, Kelly Daniel S now owns 44,129 shares of Atkore International Group Inc., valued at $2,590 using the latest closing price.

Lariviere Peter J, the President, Cable Solutions of Atkore International Group Inc., sale 17,233 shares at $25.93 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Lariviere Peter J is holding 42,847 shares at $446,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATKR

Equity return is now at value 46.20, with 8.80 for asset returns.