A Lesson to Learn: Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) went up by 79.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.40. The company’s stock price has collected -5.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management

Is It Worth Investing in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ :KXIN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Kaixin Auto Holdings declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

KXIN currently public float of 1.09M and currently shorts hold a 72.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KXIN was 7.42M shares.

KXIN’s Market Performance

KXIN stocks went down by -5.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.71% and a quarterly performance of 223.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 102.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.67% for Kaixin Auto Holdings. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 53.34% for KXIN stocks with a simple moving average of 340.06% for the last 200 days.

KXIN Trading at 145.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.08%, as shares sank -13.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +711.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KXIN rose by +38.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +278.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.48. In addition, Kaixin Auto Holdings saw 60.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KXIN starting from Shareholder Value Fund, who sale 160,000 shares at the price of $3.15 back on Nov 13. After this action, Shareholder Value Fund now owns 9,253,200 shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings, valued at $503,344 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.73 for the present operating margin

-1.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaixin Auto Holdings stands at -13.78. The total capital return value is set at -51.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.88. Equity return is now at value -36.20, with -28.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 513.34 and the total asset turnover is 2.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.