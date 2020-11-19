Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went up by 1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s stock price has collected 4.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 4 hours ago that Wynn Resorts Ltd. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ :WYNN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WYNN is at 2.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $94.50, which is -$3.7 below the current price. WYNN currently public float of 97.65M and currently shorts hold a 10.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WYNN was 3.90M shares.

WYNN’s Market Performance

WYNN stocks went up by 4.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.03% and a quarterly performance of 19.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.12% for Wynn Resorts Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.35% for WYNN stocks with a simple moving average of 15.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $95 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WYNN reach a price target of $81, previously predicting the price at $111. The rating they have provided for WYNN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 16th, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to WYNN, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on September 16th of the current year.

WYNN Trading at 23.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares surge +31.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN rose by +4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.64. In addition, Wynn Resorts Limited saw -31.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from Whittemore Ellen F, who sale 1,970 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Nov 09. After this action, Whittemore Ellen F now owns 29,674 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited, valued at $197,000 using the latest closing price.

Billings Craig Scott, the President and CFO of Wynn Resorts Limited, sale 7,583 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Billings Craig Scott is holding 88,212 shares at $758,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.83 for the present operating margin

+29.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wynn Resorts Limited stands at +1.86. The total capital return value is set at 8.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.05. Equity return is now at value -215.30, with -13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN), the company’s capital structure generated 608.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.88. Total debt to assets is 76.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 588.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.