Weibo Corporation (WB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) went down by -4.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.33. The company’s stock price has collected -3.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/30/20 that Should you invest in Anthem, Apple, Dillard’s, Weibo Corp, or United Airlines?

Is It Worth Investing in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ :WB) Right Now?

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WB is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Weibo Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.09, which is -$2.92 below the current price. WB currently public float of 115.29M and currently shorts hold a 8.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WB was 1.25M shares.

WB’s Market Performance

WB stocks went down by -3.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.20% and a quarterly performance of 32.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.04% for Weibo Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.32% for WB stocks with a simple moving average of 20.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WB

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WB reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for WB stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2020.

WB Trading at 12.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares surge +13.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WB fell by -3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.39. In addition, Weibo Corporation saw -3.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WB

Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 10.20 for asset returns.