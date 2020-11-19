We Analyzed the Future Direction of Soligenix Inc. (SNGX), Here is What We Found

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) went up by 6.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.54. The company’s stock price has collected 30.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/20 that Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates Are Promising, but Soligenix’s Civax (TM) May Be a Better Alternative

Is It Worth Investing in Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ :SNGX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNGX is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Soligenix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.42. SNGX currently public float of 28.70M and currently shorts hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNGX was 381.04K shares.

SNGX’s Market Performance

SNGX stocks went up by 30.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.00% and a quarterly performance of 1.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 132.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.40% for Soligenix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.83% for SNGX stocks with a simple moving average of 11.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNGX

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNGX reach a price target of $2.70, previously predicting the price at $5.50. The rating they have provided for SNGX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 31st, 2018.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to SNGX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on August 14th of the previous year.

SNGX Trading at 23.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.60%, as shares surge +33.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNGX rose by +30.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.74. In addition, Soligenix Inc. saw 52.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNGX

Equity return is now at value -326.40, with -139.30 for asset returns.