We Analyzed the Future Direction of Groupon Inc. (GRPN), Here is What We Found

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) went up by 5.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.20. The company’s stock price has collected 8.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/20 that Groupon Adds Xola as API Booking Partner Enabling Tours and Attractions Operators to Drive Customer Demand and Manage Capacity

Is It Worth Investing in Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ :GRPN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GRPN is at 2.26.

GRPN currently public float of 22.86M and currently shorts hold a 12.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRPN was 1.65M shares.

GRPN’s Market Performance

GRPN stocks went up by 8.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.27% and a quarterly performance of -7.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.58% for Groupon Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.73% for GRPN stocks with a simple moving average of 11.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRPN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for GRPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRPN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $32 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRPN reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for GRPN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 17th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to GRPN, setting the target price at $2.40 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

GRPN Trading at 16.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares surge +39.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRPN rose by +8.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.19. In addition, Groupon Inc. saw -44.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRPN starting from LEFKOFSKY ERIC P, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $21.57 back on Jun 18. After this action, LEFKOFSKY ERIC P now owns 34,134,994 shares of Groupon Inc., valued at $5,391,550 using the latest closing price.

Leonsis Theodore, the Director of Groupon Inc., purchase 1,000,000 shares at $0.95 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Leonsis Theodore is holding 2,629,996 shares at $950,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRPN

Equity return is now at value -112.20, with -16.10 for asset returns.