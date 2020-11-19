Wall Street Pummels Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) After Recent Earnings Report

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) went up by 6.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.99. The company’s stock price has collected 18.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that Workhorse Group Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ :WKHS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WKHS is at 3.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Workhorse Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.00, which is -$0.33 below the current price. WKHS currently public float of 111.48M and currently shorts hold a 29.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WKHS was 23.54M shares.

WKHS’s Market Performance

WKHS stocks went up by 18.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.39% and a quarterly performance of 41.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 784.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.96% for Workhorse Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.88% for WKHS stocks with a simple moving average of 102.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKHS

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WKHS reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for WKHS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 13th, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to WKHS, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on September 03rd of the current year.

WKHS Trading at 2.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.18%, as shares surge +18.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKHS rose by +18.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +638.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.60. In addition, Workhorse Group Inc. saw 650.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WKHS starting from Chess Raymond Joseph, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $19.26 back on Nov 16. After this action, Chess Raymond Joseph now owns 141,243 shares of Workhorse Group Inc., valued at $77,040 using the latest closing price.

Furey Anthony Daly, the Vice President-Finance of Workhorse Group Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $23.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Furey Anthony Daly is holding 248,324 shares at $1,150,000 based on the most recent closing price.