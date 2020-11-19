Wall Street Pummels Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) After Recent Earnings Report

Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) went up by 5.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.05. The company’s stock price has collected -20.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Fuel Tech, Nio, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Sundial Growers, or Aurora Cannabis?

Is It Worth Investing in Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ :FTEK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FTEK is at 2.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Fuel Tech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.75. FTEK currently public float of 17.42M and currently shorts hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTEK was 2.75M shares.

FTEK’s Market Performance

FTEK stocks went down by -20.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.95% and a quarterly performance of 16.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.96% for Fuel Tech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.16% for FTEK stocks with a simple moving average of 30.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTEK

Brean Murray, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTEK reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for FTEK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2012.

Avondale gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to FTEK, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

FTEK Trading at 25.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.16%, as shares surge +18.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTEK fell by -20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8542. In addition, Fuel Tech Inc. saw 5.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTEK starting from Cummings William E JR, who purchase 5,329 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Sep 25. After this action, Cummings William E JR now owns 292,045 shares of Fuel Tech Inc., valued at $3,835 using the latest closing price.

Cummings William E JR, the Senior Vice President, Sales of Fuel Tech Inc., purchase 33,886 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on Sep 24, which means that Cummings William E JR is holding 286,716 shares at $21,728 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.58 for the present operating margin

+35.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fuel Tech Inc. stands at -25.77. The total capital return value is set at -24.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.78. Equity return is now at value -36.00, with -28.60 for asset returns.

Based on Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK), the company’s capital structure generated 4.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.89. Total debt to assets is 3.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.40.