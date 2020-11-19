Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) went up by 10.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.55. The company’s stock price has collected 3.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 23 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Norwegian Cruise Line, Delta Air Lines, Zomedica, or Sundial Growers?

Is It Worth Investing in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :TTNP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTNP is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.80. TTNP currently public float of 97.09M and currently shorts hold a 15.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTNP was 19.00M shares.

TTNP’s Market Performance

TTNP stocks went up by 3.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.72% and a quarterly performance of -50.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.56% for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.14% for TTNP stocks with a simple moving average of -42.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTNP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for TTNP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTNP in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on June 26th of the previous year 2019.

TTNP Trading at -7.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.71%, as shares surge +7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTNP rose by +22.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1243. In addition, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -34.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.