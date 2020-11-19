The ODP Corporation (ODP) Just Got Our Attention

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) went up by 4.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.90. The company’s stock price has collected 16.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that New Jersey Government Awards CompuCom a Class D Electronic Waste Recycling Permit

Is It Worth Investing in The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ :ODP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ODP is at 2.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for The ODP Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.67, which is -$1.76 below the current price. ODP currently public float of 51.65M and currently shorts hold a 6.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ODP was 510.74K shares.

ODP’s Market Performance

ODP stocks went up by 16.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.31% and a quarterly performance of 41.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.10% for The ODP Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.24% for ODP stocks with a simple moving average of 35.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODP stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for ODP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ODP in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $1.20 based on the research report published on August 20th of the previous year 2019.

ODP Trading at 34.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares surge +34.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODP rose by +16.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.32. In addition, The ODP Corporation saw 7.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODP starting from Mohan Stephen M., who sale 33,000 shares at the price of $2.25 back on May 18. After this action, Mohan Stephen M. now owns 393,462 shares of The ODP Corporation, valued at $74,257 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.59 for the present operating margin

+22.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for The ODP Corporation stands at +0.93. The total capital return value is set at 8.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.63. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on The ODP Corporation (ODP), the company’s capital structure generated 137.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.97. Total debt to assets is 40.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.