The Chart for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) went down by -0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.83. The company's stock price has collected 5.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE :LUV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LUV is at 1.18.

LUV currently public float of 588.77M and currently shorts hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LUV was 10.89M shares.

LUV’s Market Performance

LUV stocks went up by 5.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.55% and a quarterly performance of 32.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.57% for Southwest Airlines Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.01% for LUV stocks with a simple moving average of 22.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LUV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LUV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $55 based on the research report published on November 17th of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LUV reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for LUV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 23rd, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to LUV, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on October 07th of the current year.

LUV Trading at 14.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares surge +14.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUV rose by +5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.74. In addition, Southwest Airlines Co. saw -15.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUV starting from Watterson Andrew M, who sale 210 shares at the price of $32.75 back on May 29. After this action, Watterson Andrew M now owns 31,032 shares of Southwest Airlines Co., valued at $6,878 using the latest closing price.

Watterson Andrew M, the EVP & Chief Revenue Officer of Southwest Airlines Co., sale 6,036 shares at $32.55 during a trade that took place back on May 29, which means that Watterson Andrew M is holding 31,242 shares at $196,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.40 for the present operating margin

+26.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwest Airlines Co. stands at +10.26. The total capital return value is set at 22.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.16. Equity return is now at value -16.70, with -5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), the company’s capital structure generated 40.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.90. Total debt to assets is 14.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.