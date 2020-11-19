The Chart for Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) went down by -4.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.04. The company’s stock price has collected 0.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/20 that Commercial Metals Company Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE :CMC) Right Now?

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMC is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Commercial Metals Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.64, which is $2.83 above the current price. CMC currently public float of 117.80M and currently shorts hold a 3.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMC was 1.08M shares.

CMC’s Market Performance

CMC stocks went up by 0.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.14% and a quarterly performance of -2.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.71% for Commercial Metals Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.23% for CMC stocks with a simple moving average of 9.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CMC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $24 based on the research report published on October 16th of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMC reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for CMC stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to CMC, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on June 22nd of the current year.

CMC Trading at -0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMC rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.56. In addition, Commercial Metals Company saw -6.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMC starting from Porter Tracy L, who sale 51,918 shares at the price of $20.81 back on Nov 02. After this action, Porter Tracy L now owns 271,367 shares of Commercial Metals Company, valued at $1,080,180 using the latest closing price.

Porter Tracy L, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Commercial Metals Company, sale 52,045 shares at $20.14 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Porter Tracy L is holding 76,485 shares at $1,048,264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.75 for the present operating margin

+17.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Commercial Metals Company stands at +5.08. The total capital return value is set at 16.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.43. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Commercial Metals Company (CMC), the company’s capital structure generated 63.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.99. Total debt to assets is 29.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.