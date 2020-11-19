Ring Energy Inc. (REI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI) went up by 4.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.31. The company’s stock price has collected -0.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/20 that Ring Energy Announces Financial and Operational Results for the Three and Nine-Month Periods Ending September 30, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX :REI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REI is at 2.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Ring Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.33. REI currently public float of 62.76M and currently shorts hold a 16.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REI was 1.41M shares.

REI’s Market Performance

REI stocks went down by -0.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.19% and a quarterly performance of -43.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.39% for Ring Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.75% for REI stocks with a simple moving average of -43.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REI

SunTrust gave a rating of “Hold” to REI, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

REI Trading at -16.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.49%, as shares sank -25.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REI fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5501. In addition, Ring Energy Inc. saw -79.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REI starting from Hoffman Kelly W., who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Nov 10. After this action, Hoffman Kelly W. now owns 309,041 shares of Ring Energy Inc., valued at $22,660 using the latest closing price.

Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti, the Prior Director of Ring Energy Inc., purchase 142,800 shares at $0.70 during a trade that took place back on Oct 29, which means that Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti is holding 1,822,300 shares at $99,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REI

Equity return is now at value -18.00, with -9.60 for asset returns.