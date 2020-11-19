PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Just Got Our Attention

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) went up by 1.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.76. The company’s stock price has collected -0.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/14/18 that The Top Emerging Market Stocks for 2019

Is It Worth Investing in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE :PAGS) Right Now?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 58.12 x from its present earnings ratio.

PAGS currently public float of 179.98M and currently shorts hold a 10.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAGS was 1.51M shares.

PAGS’s Market Performance

PAGS stocks went down by -0.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.01% and a quarterly performance of 4.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.64% for PagSeguro Digital Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.19% for PAGS stocks with a simple moving average of 32.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PAGS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAGS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $42 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2020.

PAGS Trading at 12.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +13.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGS rose by +2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.50. In addition, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. saw 28.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.21 for the present operating margin

+51.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stands at +23.93. The total capital return value is set at 26.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.83. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 9.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.