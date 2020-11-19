Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Telefonica S.A. (TEF)?

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.37. The company’s stock price has collected 6.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/12/20 that Vodafone Stock Soars as Telecom Giant Maintains Its Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE :TEF) Right Now?

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 95.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEF is at 0.75.

TEF currently public float of 5.28B and currently shorts hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEF was 1.95M shares.

TEF’s Market Performance

TEF stocks went up by 6.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.66% and a quarterly performance of 1.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.28% for Telefonica S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.46% for TEF stocks with a simple moving average of -5.99% for the last 200 days.

TEF Trading at 14.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +16.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEF rose by +6.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.71. In addition, Telefonica S.A. saw -37.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TEF

Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.20 for asset returns.