Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) went up by 6.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.95. The company’s stock price has collected 28.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/13/20 that Kintara Therapeutics Announces First Fiscal Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Updates

Is It Worth Investing in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :KTRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KTRA is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.25. KTRA currently public float of 19.62M and currently shorts hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KTRA was 426.59K shares.

KTRA’s Market Performance

KTRA stocks went up by 28.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.53% and a quarterly performance of 29.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 145.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.51% for Kintara Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.60% for KTRA stocks with a simple moving average of 77.83% for the last 200 days.

KTRA Trading at 14.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.29%, as shares surge +10.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTRA rose by +28.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +211.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4010. In addition, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. saw 143.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KTRA

The total capital return value is set at -730.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -818.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.