Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH)?

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) went up by 14.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.31. The company's stock price has collected 13.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE :FPH) Right Now?

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 163.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FPH is at 1.27.

FPH currently public float of 64.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FPH was 113.89K shares.

FPH’s Market Performance

FPH stocks went up by 13.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.47% and a quarterly performance of 4.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.99% for Five Point Holdings LLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.85% for FPH stocks with a simple moving average of 2.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FPH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FPH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FPH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on June 19th of the previous year 2018.

FPH Trading at 17.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares surge +19.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FPH rose by +13.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.55. In addition, Five Point Holdings LLC saw -22.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FPH starting from FOSTER JONATHAN F, who sale 25 shares at the price of $4.23 back on Jul 09. After this action, FOSTER JONATHAN F now owns 725 shares of Five Point Holdings LLC, valued at $106 using the latest closing price.

Luxor Capital Group, LP, the 10% Owner of Five Point Holdings LLC, purchase 968,586 shares at $4.30 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Luxor Capital Group, LP is holding 6,329,415 shares at $4,164,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.32 for the present operating margin

+28.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Five Point Holdings LLC stands at +4.71. The total capital return value is set at -2.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.48. Equity return is now at value -4.30, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH), the company’s capital structure generated 105.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.26. Total debt to assets is 20.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25.