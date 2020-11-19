Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT)?

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) went down by -4.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.40. The company’s stock price has collected 18.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Visit The Empire State Building Observatory This Holiday Season

Is It Worth Investing in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE :ESRT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ESRT is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.68, which is -$0.03 below the current price. ESRT currently public float of 170.83M and currently shorts hold a 9.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESRT was 2.67M shares.

ESRT’s Market Performance

ESRT stocks went up by 18.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.54% and a quarterly performance of 37.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.46% for Empire State Realty Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.03% for ESRT stocks with a simple moving average of 9.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESRT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ESRT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ESRT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6.50 based on the research report published on September 03rd of the current year 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESRT reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for ESRT stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 28th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to ESRT, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

ESRT Trading at 33.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, as shares surge +39.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESRT rose by +18.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.58. In addition, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. saw -38.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ESRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.44 for the present operating margin

+28.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stands at +7.08. The total capital return value is set at 2.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.74. Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT), the company’s capital structure generated 135.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.45. Total debt to assets is 43.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.