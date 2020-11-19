Is BioNTech SE (BNTX) a Keeper?

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) went up by 4.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.00. The company’s stock price has collected -17.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 8 hours ago that Stocks Are on Hold. 3 Factors That Could Send Them Higher.

Is It Worth Investing in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ :BNTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for BioNTech SE declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.86, which is $12.48 above the current price. BNTX currently public float of 223.06M and currently shorts hold a 2.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNTX was 2.94M shares.

BNTX’s Market Performance

BNTX stocks went down by -17.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.14% and a quarterly performance of 36.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 344.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.52% for BioNTech SE. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.67% for BNTX stocks with a simple moving average of 46.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNTX stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for BNTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BNTX in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $98 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the current year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNTX reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $71. The rating they have provided for BNTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2020.

BNTX Trading at 10.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.72%, as shares surge +3.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNTX fell by -17.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +209.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.11. In addition, BioNTech SE saw 166.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-169.03 for the present operating margin

+54.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioNTech SE stands at -164.89. The total capital return value is set at -40.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.18.

Based on BioNTech SE (BNTX), the company’s capital structure generated 15.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.07. Total debt to assets is 9.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 88.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.01.