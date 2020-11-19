Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) went down by -6.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.48. The company’s stock price has collected -1.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/20 that Sunnova Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Results, Reaffirms 2020 Guidance, and Initiates 2021 Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE :NOVA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Sunnova Energy International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.45, which is $4.6 above the current price. NOVA currently public float of 49.76M and currently shorts hold a 6.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOVA was 1.86M shares.

NOVA’s Market Performance

NOVA stocks went down by -1.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.92% and a quarterly performance of 40.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 210.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.65% for Sunnova Energy International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.87% for NOVA stocks with a simple moving average of 65.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOVA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NOVA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NOVA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $37 based on the research report published on October 07th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOVA reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for NOVA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 30th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to NOVA, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 23rd of the current year.

NOVA Trading at 16.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares surge +23.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOVA fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.72. In addition, Sunnova Energy International Inc. saw 194.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOVA starting from Allen Stuart D, who sale 22,299 shares at the price of $36.08 back on Nov 09. After this action, Allen Stuart D now owns 36,869 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc., valued at $804,548 using the latest closing price.

Grasso Michael P, the See Remarks of Sunnova Energy International Inc., sale 13,413 shares at $36.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Grasso Michael P is holding 12,856 shares at $483,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOVA

Equity return is now at value -27.20, with -6.40 for asset returns.