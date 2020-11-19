Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) went down by -3.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.75. The company’s stock price has collected -3.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/20 that Chiasma to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ :CHMA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHMA is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Chiasma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.40. CHMA currently public float of 57.56M and currently shorts hold a 3.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHMA was 535.24K shares.

CHMA’s Market Performance

CHMA stocks went down by -3.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of -21.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.00% for Chiasma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.10% for CHMA stocks with a simple moving average of -17.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHMA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CHMA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHMA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on August 13th of the current year 2020.

Piper Jaffray, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHMA reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CHMA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 31st, 2019.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CHMA, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 14th of the previous year.

CHMA Trading at -8.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares surge +0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHMA fell by -3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.91. In addition, Chiasma Inc. saw -21.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHMA starting from KANNAN RAJ, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.20 back on Jul 14. After this action, KANNAN RAJ now owns 17,095 shares of Chiasma Inc., valued at $42,000 using the latest closing price.

Mamluk Roni, the Director of Chiasma Inc., sale 82,186 shares at $4.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 20, which means that Mamluk Roni is holding 0 shares at $373,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHMA

Equity return is now at value -83.80, with -56.50 for asset returns.