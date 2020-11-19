Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) went up by 12.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.22. The company’s stock price has collected 11.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/20 that Daré Bioscience Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Company Update

Is It Worth Investing in Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ :DARE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DARE is at 1.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Dare Bioscience Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.13. DARE currently public float of 21.62M and currently shorts hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DARE was 511.44K shares.

DARE’s Market Performance

DARE stocks went up by 11.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.27% and a quarterly performance of 4.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.46% for Dare Bioscience Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.54% for DARE stocks with a simple moving average of 15.89% for the last 200 days.

DARE Trading at 18.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares surge +21.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DARE rose by +11.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0314. In addition, Dare Bioscience Inc. saw 50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.