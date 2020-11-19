Here’s Our Rant About PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) went up by 13.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.86. The company’s stock price has collected 8.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/07/20 that PennantPark Investment Corporation Schedules Earnings Release of Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ :PNNT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for PennantPark Investment Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.29, which is $0.02 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of PNNT was 310.38K shares.

PNNT’s Market Performance

PNNT stocks went up by 8.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.16% and a quarterly performance of 5.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.06% for PennantPark Investment Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.55% for PNNT stocks with a simple moving average of 13.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNNT stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for PNNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PNNT in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $4.75 based on the research report published on November 19th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNNT reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $6.50. The rating they have provided for PNNT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 29th, 2019.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to PNNT, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on May 03rd of the previous year.

PNNT Trading at 25.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares surge +30.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNNT rose by +27.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.16. In addition, PennantPark Investment Corporation saw -45.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNNT starting from Efrat Aviv, who purchase 29,100 shares at the price of $2.01 back on Mar 23. After this action, Efrat Aviv now owns 162,203 shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation, valued at $58,476 using the latest closing price.

PENN ARTHUR H, the Chairman and CEO of PennantPark Investment Corporation, purchase 32,000 shares at $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that PENN ARTHUR H is holding 938,423 shares at $80,150 based on the most recent closing price.