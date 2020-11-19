Here’s Our Rant About IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) went up by 3.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.13. The company’s stock price has collected -4.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/20 that Shake(R) : The Creator Marketplace(R) – Opens for Business

Is It Worth Investing in IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ :IZEA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IZEA is at 2.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for IZEA Worldwide Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.75. IZEA currently public float of 45.32M and currently shorts hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IZEA was 2.51M shares.

IZEA’s Market Performance

IZEA stocks went down by -4.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.24% and a quarterly performance of -39.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 191.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.67% for IZEA Worldwide Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.23% for IZEA stocks with a simple moving average of -2.52% for the last 200 days.

IZEA Trading at -13.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IZEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares sank -12.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IZEA fell by -4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +152.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7507. In addition, IZEA Worldwide Inc. saw 220.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IZEA starting from Murphy Edward H, who purchase 8,500 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jun 24. After this action, Murphy Edward H now owns 395,153 shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc., valued at $9,775 using the latest closing price.

Murphy Edward H, the President and CEO of IZEA Worldwide Inc., purchase 7,550 shares at $1.73 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Murphy Edward H is holding 386,653 shares at $13,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IZEA

Equity return is now at value -79.70, with -47.90 for asset returns.