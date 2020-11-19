Fastenal Company (FAST) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.86. The company’s stock price has collected 0.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that Fastenal Co. stock falls Wednesday, still outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ :FAST) Right Now?

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FAST is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Fastenal Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.50, which is -$0.17 below the current price. FAST currently public float of 572.19M and currently shorts hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FAST was 3.30M shares.

FAST’s Market Performance

FAST stocks went up by 0.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.71% and a quarterly performance of -1.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.59% for Fastenal Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.53% for FAST stocks with a simple moving average of 15.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FAST stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FAST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FAST in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $55 based on the research report published on October 16th of the current year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FAST reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for FAST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 16th, 2020.

FAST Trading at 5.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +8.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAST rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.73. In addition, Fastenal Company saw 28.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAST starting from Ancius Michael J, who purchase 550 shares at the price of $44.30 back on Oct 21. After this action, Ancius Michael J now owns 1,100 shares of Fastenal Company, valued at $24,365 using the latest closing price.

HSU Hsenghung Sam, the Director of Fastenal Company, purchase 1,000 shares at $44.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that HSU Hsenghung Sam is holding 2,000 shares at $44,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.80 for the present operating margin

+47.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fastenal Company stands at +14.83. The total capital return value is set at 34.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.56. Equity return is now at value 30.60, with 21.10 for asset returns.

Based on Fastenal Company (FAST), the company’s capital structure generated 22.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.14. Total debt to assets is 15.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.