Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) went up by 8.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.00. The company’s stock price has collected 18.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/20 that Extreme Networks and Deutsche Telekom Launch a New Cloud-Driven LAN Service to Improve Network Capability and Flexibility

Is It Worth Investing in Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ :EXTR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXTR is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Extreme Networks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.75, which is $0.99 above the current price. EXTR currently public float of 120.21M and currently shorts hold a 4.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXTR was 1.07M shares.

EXTR’s Market Performance

EXTR stocks went up by 18.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.04% and a quarterly performance of 31.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.52% for Extreme Networks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.50% for EXTR stocks with a simple moving average of 41.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXTR stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for EXTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXTR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $7.50 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2020.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to EXTR, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

EXTR Trading at 36.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares surge +31.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR rose by +18.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.71. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc. saw -19.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from Thomas Remi, who sale 9,100 shares at the price of $5.50 back on Nov 17. After this action, Thomas Remi now owns 137,261 shares of Extreme Networks Inc., valued at $50,050 using the latest closing price.

Khanna Raj, the Director of Extreme Networks Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Khanna Raj is holding 179,883 shares at $44,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.50 for the present operating margin

+53.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extreme Networks Inc. stands at -13.38. The total capital return value is set at -10.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.47. Equity return is now at value -474.00, with -10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR), the company’s capital structure generated 8,902.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.89. Total debt to assets is 49.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8,240.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.