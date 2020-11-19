Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) went up by 20.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.91. The company’s stock price has collected 83.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Thinking about buying stock in Aptevo Therapeutics, Electrameccanica Vehicles, AstraZeneca, Corcept Therapeutics, or 22nd Century Group?

Is It Worth Investing in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ :SOLO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.86. SOLO currently public float of 59.67M and currently shorts hold a 9.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOLO was 11.23M shares.

SOLO’s Market Performance

SOLO stocks went up by 83.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 148.56% and a quarterly performance of 162.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 252.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 28.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.82% for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 119.28% for SOLO stocks with a simple moving average of 268.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOLO

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOLO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for SOLO stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on March 20th, 2019.

SOLO Trading at 169.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.69% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.00%, as shares surge +220.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +225.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOLO rose by +73.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +281.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.10. In addition, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. saw 221.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SOLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3602.19 for the present operating margin

-120.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stands at -3962.55. The total capital return value is set at -129.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -144.55. Equity return is now at value -74.30, with -60.40 for asset returns.

Based on Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO), the company’s capital structure generated 7.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.17. Total debt to assets is 4.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 119.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.57.