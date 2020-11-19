Can Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Remain Competitive?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) went down by -8.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.23. The company’s stock price has collected -5.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/17/20 that Food-Service Distributor Sysco Names New CFO

Is It Worth Investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SBH) Right Now?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBH is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.14, which is $2.76 above the current price. SBH currently public float of 112.18M and currently shorts hold a 20.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBH was 2.26M shares.

SBH’s Market Performance

SBH stocks went down by -5.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.58% and a quarterly performance of -14.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.60% for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.22% for SBH stocks with a simple moving average of -8.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBH stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for SBH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SBH in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $19 based on the research report published on June 04th of the current year 2020.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBH reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for SBH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 21st, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Underperform” to SBH, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

SBH Trading at 5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares surge +11.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBH fell by -5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.60. In addition, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. saw -43.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBH starting from Brickman Christian A., who purchase 11,350 shares at the price of $10.94 back on Nov 17. After this action, Brickman Christian A. now owns 457,571 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., valued at $124,145 using the latest closing price.

Brickman Christian A., the President & CEO of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $12.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Brickman Christian A. is holding 456,741 shares at $121,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.76 for the present operating margin

+45.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stands at +3.22. The total capital return value is set at 14.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.05. Equity return is now at value -458.30, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH), the company’s capital structure generated 15,183.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.35. Total debt to assets is 80.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14,189.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.