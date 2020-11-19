ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) went up by 9.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.58. The company’s stock price has collected 1.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Aditxt Secures CLIA Certification for AditxtScore(TM) Laboratory Operations in Richmond, VA, and Plans to Launch AditxtScore(TM) for COVID-19 as a Lab Developed Test (LDT)

Is It Worth Investing in ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ADTX) Right Now?

ADTX currently public float of 3.44M and currently shorts hold a 10.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADTX was 762.61K shares.

ADTX’s Market Performance

ADTX stocks went up by 1.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.98% and a quarterly performance of -53.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.78% for ADiTx Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.73% for ADTX stocks with a simple moving average of -28.96% for the last 200 days.

ADTX Trading at 6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADTX rose by +15.63%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9918. In addition, ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. saw -61.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.