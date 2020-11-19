A Lesson to Learn: Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) went down by -4.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.72. The company’s stock price has collected 10.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/06/20 that Lithium Supplier Stock Livent Soars on Deal With Tesla

Is It Worth Investing in Livent Corporation (NYSE :LTHM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Livent Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.40, which is -$3.1 below the current price. LTHM currently public float of 145.21M and currently shorts hold a 20.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LTHM was 3.78M shares.

LTHM’s Market Performance

LTHM stocks went up by 10.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.56% and a quarterly performance of 97.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 90.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.65% for Livent Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.58% for LTHM stocks with a simple moving average of 82.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTHM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LTHM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LTHM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $16.50 based on the research report published on November 09th of the current year 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to LTHM, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 26th of the current year.

LTHM Trading at 36.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.55%, as shares surge +32.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTHM rose by +10.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.30. In addition, Livent Corporation saw 69.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LTHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.12 for the present operating margin

+33.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Livent Corporation stands at +12.92. The total capital return value is set at 13.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.12. Equity return is now at value -2.50, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Livent Corporation (LTHM), the company’s capital structure generated 31.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.03. Total debt to assets is 20.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.