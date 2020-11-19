A Lesson to Learn: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC)

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KCAC) went up by 5.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.75. The company’s stock price has collected 28.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. and QuantumScape Corporation Announce Final Exchange Ratio for Proposed Business Combination

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of KCAC was 3.64M shares.

KCAC’s Market Performance

KCAC stocks went up by 28.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.93% and a quarterly performance of 83.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.45% for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.06% for KCAC stocks with a simple moving average of 24.14% for the last 200 days.

KCAC Trading at 17.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KCAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.27%, as shares surge +27.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KCAC rose by +28.08%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.23. In addition, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. saw 82.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.