A Lesson to Learn: Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) went up by 12.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.12. The company’s stock price has collected 18.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/13/20 that Greenpro Signs Acquisition Agreement to Acquire 18% of New Business Media Sdn. Bhd

Is It Worth Investing in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ :GRNQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Greenpro Capital Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00. GRNQ currently public float of 16.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRNQ was 4.67M shares.

GRNQ’s Market Performance

GRNQ stocks went up by 18.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.19% and a quarterly performance of 56.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 297.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.83% for Greenpro Capital Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.53% for GRNQ stocks with a simple moving average of 87.07% for the last 200 days.

GRNQ Trading at 31.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares surge +16.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRNQ rose by +18.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +311.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5971. In addition, Greenpro Capital Corp. saw 221.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.48 for the present operating margin

+69.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenpro Capital Corp. stands at -29.98. The total capital return value is set at -25.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.59. Equity return is now at value -38.70, with -17.00 for asset returns.

Based on Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ), the company’s capital structure generated 79.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.16. Total debt to assets is 28.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.