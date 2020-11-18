Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $588.84. The company’s stock price has collected 6.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 4 hours ago that Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ :ZM) Right Now?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 512.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Zoom Video Communications Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $482.66, which is $78.39 above the current price. ZM currently public float of 192.24M and currently shorts hold a 4.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZM was 11.59M shares.

ZM’s Market Performance

ZM stocks went up by 6.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.33% and a quarterly performance of 46.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 473.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.90% for Zoom Video Communications Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.77% for ZM stocks with a simple moving average of 53.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $600 based on the research report published on October 15th of the current year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZM reach a price target of $540, previously predicting the price at $440. The rating they have provided for ZM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 15th, 2020.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to ZM, setting the target price at $611 in the report published on October 15th of the current year.

ZM Trading at -14.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares sank -25.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM rose by +6.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +368.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $464.46. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc. saw 490.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Bawa Aparna, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $472.00 back on Nov 04. After this action, Bawa Aparna now owns 173,797 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc., valued at $3,540,000 using the latest closing price.

Swanson Bart, the Director of Zoom Video Communications Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $462.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Swanson Bart is holding 0 shares at $925,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.04 for the present operating margin

+81.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stands at +3.49. The total capital return value is set at 2.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.08. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM), the company’s capital structure generated 8.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.99. Total debt to assets is 5.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.