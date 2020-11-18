Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) went down by -6.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.69. The company’s stock price has collected -13.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/20 that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights

Is It Worth Investing in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :XERS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00. XERS currently public float of 40.23M and currently shorts hold a 36.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XERS was 2.77M shares.

XERS’s Market Performance

XERS stocks went down by -13.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.58% and a quarterly performance of 9.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.92% for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.72% for XERS stocks with a simple moving average of 18.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XERS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XERS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for XERS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XERS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on February 18th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XERS reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for XERS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 16th, 2018.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to XERS, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

XERS Trading at -14.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.76%, as shares sank -11.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XERS fell by -13.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.13. In addition, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -33.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XERS starting from Shannon John Patrick Jr, who purchase 22,000 shares at the price of $3.55 back on May 13. After this action, Shannon John Patrick Jr now owns 117,493 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $77,994 using the latest closing price.

Shannon John Patrick Jr, the See Remarks of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 7,886 shares at $3.20 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Shannon John Patrick Jr is holding 95,493 shares at $25,219 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4495.96 for the present operating margin

+1.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -4613.52. The total capital return value is set at -135.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -139.50. Equity return is now at value -510.40, with -72.90 for asset returns.

Based on Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS), the company’s capital structure generated 403.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.15. Total debt to assets is 53.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 403.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 61.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.