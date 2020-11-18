Why Veritiv Corporation (VRTV)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) went down by -19.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.66. The company’s stock price has collected -17.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/20 that Veritiv Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE :VRTV) Right Now?

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRTV is at 2.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Veritiv Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00, which is $9.27 above the current price. VRTV currently public float of 12.62M and currently shorts hold a 5.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRTV was 88.10K shares.

VRTV’s Market Performance

VRTV stocks went down by -17.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.39% and a quarterly performance of -7.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.54% for Veritiv Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.50% for VRTV stocks with a simple moving average of 21.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRTV stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for VRTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRTV in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $16 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRTV reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for VRTV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 13th, 2019.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to VRTV, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

VRTV Trading at 5.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.17%, as shares sank -0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRTV fell by -17.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.33. In addition, Veritiv Corporation saw -14.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRTV starting from Laschinger Mary A, who purchase 6,750 shares at the price of $10.70 back on May 12. After this action, Laschinger Mary A now owns 307,419 shares of Veritiv Corporation, valued at $72,225 using the latest closing price.

Laschinger Mary A, the Chairman and CEO of Veritiv Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $9.30 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Laschinger Mary A is holding 300,669 shares at $27,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.88 for the present operating margin

+11.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veritiv Corporation stands at -0.39. The total capital return value is set at 4.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.85. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Veritiv Corporation (VRTV), the company’s capital structure generated 227.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.50. Total debt to assets is 45.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 208.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.84 and the total asset turnover is 2.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.