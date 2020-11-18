We Analyzed the Future Direction of 3M Company (MMM), Here is What We Found

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) went down by -0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.54. The company’s stock price has collected 2.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that 3M Co. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Is It Worth Investing in 3M Company (NYSE :MMM) Right Now?

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MMM is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for 3M Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $180.53, which is -$0.2 below the current price. MMM currently public float of 575.73M and currently shorts hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MMM was 2.39M shares.

MMM’s Market Performance

MMM stocks went up by 2.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.41% and a quarterly performance of 5.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for 3M Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.85% for MMM stocks with a simple moving average of 11.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMM stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for MMM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MMM in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $170 based on the research report published on October 07th of the current year 2020.

MMM Trading at 5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMM rose by +2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.74. In addition, 3M Company saw -1.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMM starting from Fong Ivan K, who sale 15,073 shares at the price of $172.62 back on Nov 16. After this action, Fong Ivan K now owns 32,813 shares of 3M Company, valued at $2,601,901 using the latest closing price.

Banovetz John Patrick, the Senior Vice President of 3M Company, sale 2,228 shares at $164.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Banovetz John Patrick is holding 8,278 shares at $367,187 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.70 for the present operating margin

+47.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for 3M Company stands at +14.22. The total capital return value is set at 24.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.72. Equity return is now at value 46.20, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Based on 3M Company (MMM), the company’s capital structure generated 211.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.91. Total debt to assets is 47.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 181.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.