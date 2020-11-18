Wall Street Pummels Weidai Ltd. (WEI) After Recent Earnings Report

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) went up by 2.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.40. The company’s stock price has collected 3.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/21/20 that Weidai Comments on Unusual Market Activity

Is It Worth Investing in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE :WEI) Right Now?

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Weidai Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.82, which is $0.67 above the current price. WEI currently public float of 35.38M and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WEI was 4.30M shares.

WEI’s Market Performance

WEI stocks went up by 3.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 81.95% and a quarterly performance of 28.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 48.89% for Weidai Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.54% for WEI stocks with a simple moving average of 1.91% for the last 200 days.

WEI Trading at 9.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 48.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.96%, as shares sank -70.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEI rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8190. In addition, Weidai Ltd. saw -52.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.10 for the present operating margin

+57.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weidai Ltd. stands at +7.44. The total capital return value is set at 5.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.18. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Weidai Ltd. (WEI), the company’s capital structure generated 71.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.56. Total debt to assets is 32.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 148.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.60.