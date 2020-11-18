Wall Street Pummels Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) After Recent Earnings Report

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) went up by 11.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.64. The company’s stock price has collected 18.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/20 that Ribbon Communications to Present at the Needham Security, Networking, and Communications Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ :RBBN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RBBN is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Ribbon Communications Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.25, which is -$0.2 below the current price. RBBN currently public float of 116.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RBBN was 288.13K shares.

RBBN’s Market Performance

RBBN stocks went up by 18.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.24% and a quarterly performance of 19.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 98.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.42% for Ribbon Communications Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.90% for RBBN stocks with a simple moving average of 44.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBBN

National Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RBBN reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for RBBN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 14th, 2019.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Market Perform” to RBBN, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

RBBN Trading at 32.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.36%, as shares surge +36.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBBN rose by +18.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.33. In addition, Ribbon Communications Inc. saw 75.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBBN starting from LOPEZ MIGUEL A, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $4.29 back on Nov 04. After this action, LOPEZ MIGUEL A now owns 22,000 shares of Ribbon Communications Inc., valued at $8,580 using the latest closing price.

LOPEZ MIGUEL A, the EVP and CFO of Ribbon Communications Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $3.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 04, which means that LOPEZ MIGUEL A is holding 20,000 shares at $19,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBBN

Equity return is now at value -34.70, with -14.50 for asset returns.