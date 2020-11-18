Wall Street Pummels Energy Transfer LP (ET) After Recent Earnings Report

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) went up by 3.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.86. The company’s stock price has collected 3.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that Energy Transfer LP stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE :ET) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ET is at 2.53.

ET currently public float of 2.31B and currently shorts hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ET was 20.64M shares.

ET’s Market Performance

ET stocks went up by 3.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.25% and a quarterly performance of -13.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.68% for Energy Transfer LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.61% for ET stocks with a simple moving average of -21.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ET stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ET by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ET in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $10 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ET reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ET stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to ET, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 09th of the current year.

ET Trading at -1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ET rose by +3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.53. In addition, Energy Transfer LP saw -56.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ET starting from Perry James Richard, who purchase 120,000 shares at the price of $4.89 back on Mar 27. After this action, Perry James Richard now owns 129,996 shares of Energy Transfer LP, valued at $586,934 using the latest closing price.

Long Thomas E, the Chief Financial Officer of Energy Transfer LP, purchase 18,000 shares at $4.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Long Thomas E is holding 819,498 shares at $76,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.67 for the present operating margin

+14.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Transfer LP stands at +6.62. The total capital return value is set at 9.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.21. Equity return is now at value -1.40, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Transfer LP (ET), the company’s capital structure generated 238.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.44. Total debt to assets is 52.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.