The Chart for AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) went up by 5.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.46. The company’s stock price has collected 2.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/13/20 that AIkido Pharma Inc. Announces Publication of Favorable Peer Reviewed Study of Newly Licensed Antiviral Compounds

Is It Worth Investing in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :AIKI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIKI is at 1.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for AIkido Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1802.25. AIKI currently public float of 32.96M and currently shorts hold a 3.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIKI was 1.42M shares.

AIKI’s Market Performance

AIKI stocks went up by 2.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.46% and a quarterly performance of -26.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.10% for AIkido Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.31% for AIKI stocks with a simple moving average of -33.37% for the last 200 days.

AIKI Trading at -5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIKI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares sank -7.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIKI rose by +2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5311. In addition, AIkido Pharma Inc. saw -59.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AIKI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-63166.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AIkido Pharma Inc. stands at -46477.78. The total capital return value is set at -50.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.