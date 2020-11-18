Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) went down by -4.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.88. The company’s stock price has collected -42.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/12/20 that Zoom, Delta, Moderna: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ :SNDL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Sundial Growers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.30. SNDL currently public float of 115.09M and currently shorts hold a 6.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNDL was 59.63M shares.

SNDL’s Market Performance

SNDL stocks went down by -42.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.53% and a quarterly performance of -38.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.63% for Sundial Growers Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.35% for SNDL stocks with a simple moving average of -61.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDL

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNDL reach a price target of $1. The rating they have provided for SNDL stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on June 29th, 2020.

SNDL Trading at 6.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.57%, as shares surge +36.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDL fell by -42.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2341. In addition, Sundial Growers Inc. saw -91.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDL

Equity return is now at value -154.20, with -57.80 for asset returns.